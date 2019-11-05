BIDDLE, Gary A., 73, died Monday at Sterling Adult Family Home in Thorp.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
FITZPATRICK, Edward “Dewey” L., 78, of Cornell died Friday at home.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. with an 11:15 Prayer Service Saturday at Cornell Legion Hall, Cornell.
GWIAZDA, Judith A., 75, of Stanley died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Thorp Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Private family burial will be at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Cemetery, Clayton.
HAROLDSON, Florence E., 82, of Cornell died Monday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
HAUCK, Thomas E., 80, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Spring Valley Senior Living and Health Care Campus.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire,
NELSON, Dorothy A., 87, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, Eleva.
Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Eleva.
OTTUM, Allis D., 65, of rural Independence died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Edison Funeral Home, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Independence Lutheran Church, both in Independence.
PETERSON, Beverly K., 68, of Bloomer died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, both in Bloomer.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be private at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Cleghorn.
PRISSEL, Francis J., 92, of Durand died Monday at home.
Celebration of Life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at Pepin County Senior Center, Durand.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
STONE, Vernon A., 82, formerly of Taylor died Monday at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Blair.