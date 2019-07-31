HELLAND, Harold H. Jr., 81, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 9 at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Service will be at noon Aug. 9 at the funeral chapel.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HERTZFELDT, Agnes, 88, of Blair, formerly of Independence, died Wednesday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church, with burial at church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
HINTZMAN, Bobette J., 72, of Menomonie died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System − Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at Rhiel Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9 at Our Savor’s Lutheran Church, both in Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9 at the church.
Burial will be at Cedar Falls Cemetery, rural Menomonie.
MUELLER, George M., 95, formerly of Fall Creek, died Wednesday at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
OLSON, Simon A., 95, of Menomonie died Wednesday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at Peace Lutheran Church, Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Peace Lutheran Cemetery, Dunn County town of Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
PATRIE, Judy C., 73, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
Interment will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.