CLEPPER, Donald G., 87, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Home Suite Home in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
FREDRICKSON, Jeanette M. (Larson), 76, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Committal service will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
GAMROTH, Shirley, 87, of Independence died Thursday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
HADORN, Wyatt, 62, of rural Augusta died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
HERTZFELDT, Theresa M., 90, of La Crosse, formerly of Independence died Monday at Eagle Crest South Senior Living in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
SKROCH, Susan M., 97, of Independence died Friday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
STOLP, Rodger J., 88, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
STRATTON, Kenneth R., 70, of Bloomington, Minn. died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Olson Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, both in Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Menomonie.
WILSEY, Dorothy M., 87, of Menomonie, formerly of Altoona died Friday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.