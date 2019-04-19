FIGUEROA, Steven A., 63, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Clearwater Care Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HOGAN, Claudia S., 75, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
JAMES, Harold S., 86, of Menomonie died Wednesday at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
KOLLER, Larry J., 68, of Mondovi died March 28 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Club 10, Durand.
Talbot Funeral Homes is handling arrangements.
MISFELDT, Harlyn T., 82, of Menomonie died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements at pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.
PARKS, Richard “Dick”, 72, of Mondovi died Feb. 24 at American Lutheran Home in Mondovi.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Private burial will be at a later date at Glencoe Lutheran Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
SESSIONS, Jessica L., 38, of Mondovi died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Talbot Funeral Homes, Mondovi.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Riverside City Cemetery, Mondovi.
ZWIEFELHOFER, Ronald J., 82, of Bloomer died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Bloomer.
Burial will be at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery, Bloomer.