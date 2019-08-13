HEALY, Jeanne L. (Cox), 70, of Rice Lake died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
NORTH, Ramona, 88, died Sunday.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at St. Jude’s Church, New Auburn.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Friday at the church.
Private burial will be at New Auburn Cemetery.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
NYEN, Richard H., 84, of Blair died Sunday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Blair Lutheran Church East.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Blair.
Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
RONNEI, Sherman, 84, of Mondovi died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi.