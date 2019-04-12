BUNDY, Goldie B., 87, of Glenwood City died Tuesday at Havenwood in Glenwood City.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, both at United Methodist Church, Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Clearview Cemetery, Eau Galle.
Anderson Family Funeral Home, Glenwood City, is handling arrangements.
HAFERMAN, Neal W., 66, of Wisconsin Rapids died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids.
LUEDTKE, Dennis F., 61, of rural Augusta died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
MEYER, Maureen K. (Wheeler), 87, of Rice Lake died Monday at Water’s Edge Care Center in Hayward.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at United Presbyterian Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Hayward.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is assisting the family.
SULTAN, Michel N., 82, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
TIBERG, Harlan E., 88, of Glenwood City died Wednesday at Glenhaven Inc. in Glenwood City.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Catholic Church, Glenwood City.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at St. John’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Glenwood City.
Anderson Family Funeral Home, Glenwood City, is handling arrangements.
ZETTLER, Rueben A., 89, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.