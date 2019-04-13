ANDERSON, Charles F., 80, of Gilman died Thursday at Aspirus Medford Hospital.
Arrangements are pending at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
BENZSCHAWEL, Lorena C. (Raycher), 79, of Stanley died Wednesday in Stanley.
Arrangements are pending at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
DUMBACK, Jessie, 98, of Independence died Friday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
HAGEN, Shirley A., 83, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bethany Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Burial will be at New Scandinavian Lutheran Cemetery, town of Maple Grove.
LARSON, Maxine E., 88, of Eau Claire, formerly of Menomonie died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Lutheran Church, Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery, Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
MARSOLEK, David F., 59, of rural Whitehall died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.