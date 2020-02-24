BETHKE, Victor E., 70, of Augusta died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
BONN, Sheila J., 56, of Holcombe died Wednesday.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, Cornell.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at Cornell Cemetery.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
RONNESTRAND, Jason G., 44, died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Private interment will be in spring.
THURMAN, Dylan L., 15, of Ladysmith died Feb. 17 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.