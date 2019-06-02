HEIN, Jacob B., 37, of Eau Claire died Dec. 16 at home.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturdy at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
MISFELDT, Lovetta F., 91, of Eau Claire died Nov. 21 at Dove Healthcare - West in Eau Claire.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Ardell E., 82, of Whitehall died Wednesday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital and Clinics in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Evanger Lutheran Church, rural Independence.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
STEANS, Joshua J. "Josh," 48, of Menomonie died May 2 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, Minn.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Menomonie.
Celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.