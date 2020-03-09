ANDERSON, Austin T., 23, of Durand died Wednesday near Eleva.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel.
ANDERSON, Larry W., 68, of Colfax died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
EYTCHESON, Howard D., 89, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Eau Claire Wesleyan Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Committal service with military honors will be at 2:15 p.m. Friday at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
JUROWSKI, Richard J., 90, of Whitehall died Saturday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with prayer service at 7 p.m., Wednesday at Jack Funeral Homes, Whitehall, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.