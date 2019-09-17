BAIER, Stormi A., infant, died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Bloomer Cemetery.
BUTLER, Larry, 75, of the Pierce County town of El Paso died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, town of El Paso.
CIULLA, Joseph “James,” 71, of Cameron died Sept. 10 in Cameron.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
ELLINGBOE, Dana S., 64, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Spring Valley, died Aug. 31 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin.
HANSEN, Jennie A., 86, of Barron, formerly of Cameron, died Saturday at Monroe Manor in Barron.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Living Water Lutheran Church, Cameron.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
HOLDEN, Donald L., 74, of Menomonie died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
JACKSON, Eldon S., 21, of Rice Lake died Thursday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at World Harvest Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
MAULE, Gregory C., 47, of Rochester, Minn. died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
WALSINGHAM, Lester, 95, of Spring Valley died Wednesday at Spring Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
WIENCH, Rose, 83, of Pigeon Falls, formerly of Independence, died Sunday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., with prayer service at 7:30 p.m., Thursday at Edison Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, both in Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.