DIRCKS, Claire R., 3, of Cadott died Thursday.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
GABERT, Richard J., 81, of Boyd died Wednesday at Neighbors of Dunn County Nursing Home, Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cadott.
HANSON, Edwina L., 67, of rural Augusta died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
MOTSZKO, Dodie M., 72, of Arcadia died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Wozney-Kilian Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Christ Lutheran Church, both in Arcadia.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
SAM, Tammy L., 54, of Arkansaw died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Arkansaw.
Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.