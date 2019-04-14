DUMBACK, Jessie, 98, of Independence died Friday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Independence Lutheran Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery, rural Independence.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
CLANIN, Jack D., 85, of rural Chippewa Falls died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
HEWITT, Grace L., 92, of Rice Lake died Thursday at Lakeview Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
JINKERSON, Carolyn E., 72, of rural Fairchild died Wednesday at Osseo Hospital.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
LUEDTKE, Dennis F., 61, of rural Augusta died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
SCHUH, Nancy J., 67, of Chippewa Falls died Feb. 22.
Celebration of life will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Heyde Center, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is hanlding arrangements.
STAVES, Allen W. “Al,” 74, of Altoona died Sunday in Rochester, Minn.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at the funeral home.