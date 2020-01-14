BURROWS, Douglas E., 67, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
CRAPSER, Marian L., of Downing died Nov. 24 at home.
Visitation will from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Boyceville.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery, Dunn County town of Hay River.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
DACHEL, Duane, 65, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 am. Friday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral chapel.
LOEW, Terry W., 60, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
MADSON, Karen E., 77, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at noon Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SCHUMACHER, Robert W. “Bob,” 86, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
TRUMAN, Gary W., 75, of Cameron died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Private service will be held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.