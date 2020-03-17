ANDERSON, Kenneth J., 67, of Downing died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Boyceville.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
BURISH, Phyllis M., 93, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
GILBERT, Doris, 85, of Stanley died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Services will be at a later date.
Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
HOGAN, William T., 48, of Lake Hallie died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
HOLM, Stephen J., 71, of Elk Mound died March 5 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Services have been postponed until further notice.
HOOTMAN, Scott J., 67, of Eau Claire died March 6.
Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Services will be at 3 pm. Saturday at the funeral chapel.
JAHNKE, Diana B., 72, of Pepin died Saturday at Advent Health in Durand.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand.
Family services will be at noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Pepin.
KUDINGO, Lois J. (Paul), 70, of Beloit died March 9 in Wisconsin Rapids.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott.
SWEET, Sally J., of Eau Claire died March 3 at home.
Services have been postponed until further notice.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
TURK, Robert D., 79, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.