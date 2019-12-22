DEMERS, Patricia M. “Pat,” 68, of Chippewa County town of Cleveland died Friday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.
Interment will be in the spring at St. Catherine’s Caholic Cemetery, rural Bloomer.
DUXBURY, Mark O., 60, of Cameron died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health Service in Barron.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
GOOD, Roger M., 91, of Altoona died Saturday at The Classic Assisted Living in Altoona.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, Altoona.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Eau Claire.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Home, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HUDSON, Ann M., 70, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Services will be held at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
LUND, George R., 80, died Thursday in Rochester, Minn.
Services will be held at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.