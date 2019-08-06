ALBERTSON, Donald, 85, of River Falls died Saturday at Kinnic Health & Rehabilitation Center in River Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Poplar Hill Cemetery, Pierce County town of Rock Elm.
BOYLE, Florence J., 93, of Eau Claire died Friday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
FINDER, Arlene F., 79, of Blaine, Minn., died Sunday at Mercy Hospital in Fridley, Minn.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Lucas Cemetery, Dunn County town of Lucas.
GIBSON, Daniel M., 57, of Knapp died Saturday.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at noon Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Knapp.
HUEY, Rickie “Rick,” 58, of Barron died Thursday at home.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Spring Valley Community Center.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
MEINEN, Jean, 89, of Cooks Valley died Friday at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer.
Private graveside services will be held.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
PARRISH, Valorie K., 55, of Rice Lake died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Freedom Community Church, New Auburn.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Bloomer Cemetery.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.