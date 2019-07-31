ALGER, Betty J., 83, of Thorp died Sunday at Clark County Rehab & Living Center in Owen.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Thorp.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Sylvan Cemetery, Clark County.
BORGERDING, Kris B., 70, of Waukesha formerly from Eau Claire, died Saturday at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BRITTEN, Betty A., 93, of Chaska, Minn., formerly of Eau Claire died Friday at Friendship Manor in Shakopee, Minn.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
CHRISOPHERSON, Shirley E., 93, of Mondovi died July 22 at the Home Place in Mondovi.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Saviors United Methodist Church, Mondovi.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi.
Talbot Funeral Homes, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
DEROSA, John H., 92, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
FEHR, Doris M., 90, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Aug. 10 at Immanual Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 10 at the church.
Private burial will be at a later date at Lutheran Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HANISCH, Donald F., 85, of Sioux Falls, S.D., died Thursday at home.
Interment is at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Sioux Falls, S.D.
George Boom Funeral Home & On-site Crematory, Sioux Falls, S.D., assisted the family with the arrangements.
JENSEN, Charles O., 54, of Cornell died Saturday at Cornell Health Services.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
KLIMEK, Albert P., 84, of Arcadia died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with prayer service at 7 p.m. Friday at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
Burial will be at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Independence.
PAULSON, Dawn M., 47, of Chippewa County died Monday at Atrium Nursing Home in Chetek.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral chapel.
RUBESCH, Edward J. "Bud", 94, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Northern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SCHLESSER, Severine K., 93, of Arcadia died Monday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. with 7 p.m. public prayer service and 7:30 p.m. Rosary Thursday at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, both in Arcadia.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Township of Glencoe.
SWIM, Harley E., 94, of Stanley died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Stanley.
Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial with military graveside rights will be at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Stanley.
Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley, is handling arrangements.