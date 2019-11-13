CARDINAL, Mary Jane, 97, of Eau Claire died Monday at Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Lake Street United Methodist Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
DAUFFENBACH, Calvin A. Jr., 74, of Weyerhaeuser died Saturday at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home in Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Cameron Senior Center.
Private graveside services with military honors will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
EYERLY, Loretta L., 55, of Chippewa Falls died Nov. 4 at Atrium Nursing Home in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Cornerstone Apostolic Church, Elk Mound.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
JAHNKE, Kevin R., 52, of Pepin died Monday at home.
Private family services will be held.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
MERCIER, Janice C., 86, of Menomonie died Monday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Burial will be at Cedar Falls Cemetery, Dunn County town of Red Cedar.
MCMAHON, Andrew N. “Norm,” 94, died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
MINDER, Herb, 91, of Cumberland died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Calvary Assembly of God Church, Wilson.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Beldenville Cemetery.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
MOLDENHAUER, Fern, 97, of Oakdale, Minn., formerly of Spring Valley died Sunday at Woodbury Care Center.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Spring Valley.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery, St. Croix County town of Cady.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.