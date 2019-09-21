AUSMAN, Muriel J. (Olson), 90, of Chain Lake died Aug. 9 at BeeHive Homes of Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
FRANDRUP, Rose I., 94, of Roberts, formerly of Inver Grove Heights, Minn. died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, River Falls.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
O’Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home, River Falls, is handling arrangements.
HERSRUD, Marian, 97, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
KAISER, Lois A., 101, of Onalaska, formerly of Arcadia, died Friday at Onalaska Care Center.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Christ Lutheran Church, Arcadia.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at Glencoe Lutheran Cemetery, Buffalo County town of Glencoe.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
OGUREK, Mary A., 90, of Thorp died Thursday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig Catholic Church, Thorp.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at New St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
PETERSEN, William J., 85, of Birchwood died Wednesday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. John’s Catholic Church, Birchwood.
Burial will be at noon Monday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Birchwood.