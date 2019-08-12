EVENSON, Ashley S., 32, of Menomonie died Saturday at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Tiffany Cemetery, Boyceville.
FIGLMILLER, Janet A., 86, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Olaf Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KNUTSON, Lyle W. “Bill,” 88, of Boyceville died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Boyceville.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at Tiffany Cemetery, Dunn County town of Stanton.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.