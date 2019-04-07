BRAUN, Lucille J., 94, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
GEIST, Evelyn O., 96, of Boyd died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with rosary at 7:30 p.m., Monday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley, and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Boyd.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Boyd.
KNUTSON, Martin O. “Sonny,” 92, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Elk Mound.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at Springbrook Cemetery.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
METZ, Nancy J., 90, of Augusta died Thursday at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Anderson Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, both in Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.