FLAIG, Gilbert T. “Gil,” 85, of Altoona died Thursday at The Classics in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Olaf Catholic Church, both in Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date.
HINCE, Patrick N., 27, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
MILLER, Mark T., 46, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at celebration center.
Private burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Eau Claire.
NELSON, Roger, 74, of Eau Claire died Oct. 5 at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at Highland Community Church, Wausau.
Celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at the church.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
OVASKA, Randall, died Oct. 10 in Oklahome City, Okla.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
STILLWAGON, Karl D., 65, formerly of Humbird and Osseo died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Private services will be held.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
STRINGER, James E., 85, of Spring Valley died Friday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Poplar Hill Cemetery, Rock Elm.
SWENSON, Velda L., 94, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hope Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Levis Cemetery, Osseo.
VOJTIK, Betty Ann, 76, of Madison died Oct. 6 at Fountainhead Homes in Madison.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s Catholic Church, Fairchild.
Funeral mass will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
WILLHELM, Robert J. “Bob,” 79, formerly of Fall Creek died Oct. 6 at West Florida Hospital in Pensacola, Fla.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at St. James-Trinity Lutheran Church, Fall Creek.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the church.
Burial will be at Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
WOJCIUCH, Tylor J., 25, of Cornell died Thursday.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell.