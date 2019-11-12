BEJIN, Geraldine G., 93, of Bloomer and the Chippewa County town of Eagle Point died Friday at Aggie’s Country Living in Eagle Point.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Holy Ghost Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday at the church.
Interment will be at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
BELL, Vilara V., 90, of Alma Center died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
BISHOP, Karmen M., 56, of Blair died Saturday at UW Health University Hospital in Madison.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Ettrick Town Hall/Fire Station.
Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
BRUNNER, Wayne F., 63, of Arkansaw died Saturday at Advent Health Hospital in Durand.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Arkansaw Community Center.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
DAHLKE, Donna M., 85, of Cadott died Saturday.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott.
EKSTROM, Daniel P. “Dan,” 73, of Birchwood died Sunday at home.
Celebration of Life will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Rice Lake Elk’s Lodge.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HANAMANN, Nadine J., 70, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Chippewa Valley Bible Church, Chippewa Falls.
HUGH, Michael R. “Mick,” 74, of Yankton, S.D., formerly of Cornell, died Friday at Heritage Manor in Wakonda, S.D.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Cornell.
Funeral services will be at noon Thursday at the church.
Interment with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Cornell Cemetery.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
KREUSER, Richard W., 85, of the village of Lake Hallie died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
LUNDERVILLE, Donna J., 90, of Durand died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Rhiel Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Faith Lutheran Church, both in Durand.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Durand.
PAHL, Kathleen A., 85, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
POLZIN, Harold W., 96, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, both in Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at the church.
Interment will be at Eagleton Cemetery in the Chippewa County town of Eagle Point.
SCATES, Eileen J., 95, of Chetek died Friday at Atrium Post Acute Care in Chetek.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Prairie Farm Community Center.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the community center.
Interment will be at Glenwood Cemetery, Dallas.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.