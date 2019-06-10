HAYTER, Jan L., 64, of Durand died Thursday at Flo’s Adult Family Home in Durand.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Trempealeau Public Cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
KOPP, Deloris A., 92, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Heritage Court in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Committal services will be at Brunswick Cemetery, Eau Claire.
MORLEY, Rachel L., 90, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Dover Healthcare-Orchard Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SCHINDLER, Melva, 79, of Bloomer died Saturday at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.
SPAETH, Lorraine J., 79, of Cadott died Saturday at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
WHITE, Vern L., 88, of Rice Lake died Sunday at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.