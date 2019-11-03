ANDERSON, Brandon R., 30, of Rapid City, S.D., formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral mass will be at noon Thursday at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery, Port Wing.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
HONADEL, Warren, 39, of Augusta died Thursday at St Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
MITCHELL, Carol E., 75, of Eau Claire, died Thursday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Service — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
SHONG, Wayne R., 84, of White Sulpher Springs, Mont., formerly of Augusta & Eau Claire died Oct. 27 in Montana.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Lutheran Church, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
STANLEY, Dan N., 67, of Eau Claire died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be 4 p.m. today at Grace Baptist Church, Lake Hallie.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.