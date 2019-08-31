BERNER, Peter, 64, of New Richmond died Wednesday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Riverbend Venue in River’s Edge Resort, New Richmond.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at the resort.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
BROWN, Ronald J., 74, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock and Mundt, Altoona.
CARR, Brian A., 58, of New Richmond died Aug. 23.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Deerfield Assisted Living, New Richmond.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
HANSON, Nancy M., 76, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at Moose Lodge, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at noon Thursday at the lodge.
Burial will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Lake Hallie.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WEBER, Lorraine, 96, of Elmwood died Thursday at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.