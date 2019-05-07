BILSE, Eugene F., 69, of Ridgeland died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
BUTTON, Barbara, 78, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Milestone Senior Living Facility in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Premiere Events and Catering, Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MILAS, Irene J., 91, of Thorp died Saturday at Oakbrook Health & Rehabilitation in Thorp.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Thorp Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Withee.
PHELPS, Mildred L., 73, of Eau Claire, formerly of Rock Falls, died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the celebration center.
THOMAS, Henry L., 88, of Menomonie died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
ULBERG, Shirley M., 66, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel.
VOGLER, Victoria L., 70, of Eau Claire died Saturday.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
WILSON, Dorothy O. (Flaskrud), 88, died Sunday at Dove Healthcare West-Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
WYSOCKI, Mary A., 94, of Longmont, Colo., formerly of Eau Claire, died Friday.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.