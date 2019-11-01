BONNIN, Donald A., 80, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GIRARD, Joseph E. “Joe,” 84, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KAATZ, Judith A., 70, of Fall Creek died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
KING, Lorna, 86, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
No services will be held.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Shirley, died Oct. 11.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
NELSON, Vernon, died May 30.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
PONICK, Paulette A., 65, of New Auburn died Saturday at home.
No services will be held.
Smith Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
REISDORF, Charles, M., 77, of Mikana, died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at United Methodist Church, Birchwood.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Norther Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
ROED, Dorothy A., 90, of Ellsworth died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SERACKI, Gerald L., 78, of Colfax died Oct. 25 at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Celebration of life will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
STREVELER, Harold H., 94, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Chrisitian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Entombment will be at Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WALTERS, Gary R., 61, of Stanley died Sunday in Bloomer.
Memorial gathering will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at VFW, Cadott.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona, is handling arrangements.