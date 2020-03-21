ANDERSON, June L., 94, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BAUER, Monica M., 86, of Menomonie died Thursday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
PALMER, Steven M., 70, of Knapp died Wednesday at home.
Services will be postponed until further notice.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
WEBER, Nancy, 73, of Menomonie died Friday at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.