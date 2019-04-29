HARTZELL, Gladys C., 93, of Cornell died Thursday at Cornell Health Center.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, Cornell.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at Cornell Cemetery.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
HOTUJEC, Staci L., 29, of Eau Claire died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Private family burial will be at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
KNOWLTON, Clarence B., 86, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Lake Hallie.
SEE, Joseph P., 93, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
TRAUTMANN, Cleo L., 82, of Eau Claire died Friday at Prairie Pointe in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Spirit Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
ZELL, Elwin F., 80, of rural Eau Claire died Sunday at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.