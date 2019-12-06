ABLEIDINGER, Theresa Marie, 77, of Mondovi died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Osseo.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Private family burial will be at a later date at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Rock Falls.
BURESH, LaVerne W., 80, of Stanley died Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church, rural Stanley.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
GEURKINK, Lorraine M., 89, of Baldwin died Nov. 29 at Baldwin Care Center.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Baldwin.
Funeral services will be at noon Dec. 14 at the church.
Burial will be at Baldwin Cemetery.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
HAGMAN, Gregory T., 45, of Menomonie died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
HEKTNER, Andrew P., 86, of Maplewood, Minn., formerly of Menomonie, died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Menomonie, with military honors by the Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard.
LAUTERBACH, Arlene M., 89, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, and from 11 a.m to noon Friday, Dec. 13, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, rural Foster.
Funeral services will be at noon Dec. 13 at the church.
MELROSE, Shirley C., 95, of Menomonie died Wednesday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
MONSON, Yvonne E., 86, of Augusta died Sunday at her daughter’s home in Augusta.
Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Osseo.
REEVES, John H., 55 of rural Augusta died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Augusta.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
SCHINDLER, Rose T. “Rosie,” 90, of Cooks Valley died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with a vigil service at 7 p.m., Monday at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Cooks Valley.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
SEMLING, Jeffrey P., 55, of Cadott, formerly of Fountain City, died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fountain City.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
WINBERG, LeRoy G., 83, of Pepin died Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center in Wabasha, Minn.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Pepin United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Pepin.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.