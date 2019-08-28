ANDERSON, Stanley, 94, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at the VA Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BEST, Lou Ann M. (Galstad), 64, of Altoona died Sunday at Prairie Pointe in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral chapel.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7 at Coon Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery.
BROST, Thomas R., died Friday at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn.
Arrangements are pending.
COWLEY, Thomas L., 79, of Eau Claire died Monday at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
HUBER, Gregory E. “Fred,” 63, of rural Menomonie died Sunday in Dunn County town of Sherman.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Another celebration of life will be at a later date.
MCNOWN, Lorelei J., 80, of Menomonie died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KOPP, Douglas R., 83, of Whitehall died Monday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Whitehall.
Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.