DURST, Darwin “Goose,” 62, of Fairchild died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Fairchild Elementary School.
Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at the school.
Celebration of life will be in the evening Saturday at Bloom’s Country Inn, rural Fairchild.
Burial will be at a later date at Fairchild Cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
GALLAGHER, James D. “Marty”, 89, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare West.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
JOHNSON, A. Miller, 86, of Mondovi died Friday at Hillview Senior Living in Mondovi.
Arrangements are pending at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.
LIESKE, Robert W., 78, died Jan. 23.
No services will be held.
MCCARTY, Clay W., 58, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the celebration center.
Burial of cremains will be at a later date.
MELBY, Bryan L., 55, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona
MOGA, Richard G., 73, of Dodge died Thursday at home.
Private family services and burial will be at a later date.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
PALMQUIST, Robert W. “Boob” Jr., 63, of Eau Claire died Monday.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 5 pm. Sunday, April 19 at VFW on Folsom Street, Eau Claire.
Private burial will be at Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SARAU, Gerald “Jerry,” 92, died Thursday at Meadowbrook in Bloomer.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Interment with military honors will be at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minn.
SAULT, Raymond J., 73, of Colfax died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
STANLEY, Marvin S., 70, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Private services will be at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
WOODFORD, Dennis A., 68, died Friday at Marshfield Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.