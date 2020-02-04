BECKER, Christopher J., 19, of Menomonie died Sunday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, both in Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Wisconsin Rapids.
GOLTZ, Wilfred C. “Willie,” 87, of Cornell died Friday at Cornell Health Services.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, both in Cornell.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at Cornell Cemetery.
GRESCHNER, Margaret, 97, of Barron, formerly of Prairie Farm died Friday at Monroe Manor in Barron.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Rausch & Steel Funeral Chapel, Barron, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Silver Creek Lutheran Church, Clayton.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
GUTSCH, Mary Lou, 81, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at a later date.
MILAND, Theodore L. “Teddy,” of Eleva died Monday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Eleva Lutheran Church.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be Saturday, May 2 at Eleva Cemetery.
MINGUS, Joanne C. “Jo,” 66, of Taylor died Saturday at Gundersen Lutheran Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, Hixton.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
MYHERS, Nancy, 84, of Strum died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Eleva.
STAPLETON, Susan M., 61, of Ladysmith died Saturday at Cornell Health Services.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.