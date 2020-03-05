ALBRECHT, Irene J., 96, formerly of Cornell died Tuesday at Living Tree Estates in Greenville.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cornell.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Cornell Cemetery.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
BAUER, Kenneth N., 84, of Menomonie died Wednesday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
CHAPIN, Phyllis J. (Anding), 88, of Baldwin died Tuesday at Baldwin Care Center.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Baldwin.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery, Wilson.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
KLEIN, Earl A., 90, of Fall Creek died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek.
LOR, Jou V., 71, of Eau Claire died Friday in Rochester, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
MADISON, Rodney F., of Chetek died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Chetek United Methodist Church.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at the church.
Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home, Chetek, is handling arrangements.
TERNBERG, Alice M., 81, of Mondovi died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
THOMPSON, Beverly J., 87, of Ellsworth died Feb. 26 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.