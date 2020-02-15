CLIFTON, Nona M., 68, of Durand died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John Lutheran Church, Durand.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at East Pepin Cemetery.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Crematory, Durand, is handling arrangements.
FAULKNER, Marion M., 91, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Heritage Court in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the celebration center.
Private burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
HARRIS, Marjorie E., 95, of Altoona died Thursday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HARTUNG, Paul J., 99, of Cameron died Wednesday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Peter Catholic Church, both in Cameron.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at St. Bridget Catholic Church, town of Stanton.
LAFAIVE, Leonard V., 80, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial with full military honors will be at Oakland Cemetery, Stanley.
LIEBERGEN, Patrick, 70, of Naples, Fla., formerly of Menomonie died Feb. 6.
Memorial will be at a later date in Green Bay.
Legacy Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Naples, Fla., is handling arrangements.
PINKSTON, Michelle L., 53, of Hastings, Minn., formerly of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
POWERS, Janet, 85, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Care Partners Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 1 a.m. Tuesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SCHOPPER, Mary A., 90, formerly of Minneapolis, Minn., died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
VEITCH, Donald E., 67, of Owen died Tuesday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
YULE, Leuann C., 88, of Augusta died Friday at Dove Healthcare Center in Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.