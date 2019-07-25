COATS, Violet J., 93, of Cornell died Sunday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Cornell.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
HANSON, Celia H., 100, of Altoona died Tuesday in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
HARMS, Barbara J., 74, of rural Whitehall died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Whitehall.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
KIEFFER, Ronald G. “Sawdust,” 86, of Cumberland died Monday at Cumberland Healthcare.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Trier, Minn.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KVAPIL, Jerome “Jerry,” 96, died Monday at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Leiser Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Big Drywood Lutheran Church, both in Cadott.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at the church cemetery.
MONSON, Ricky D., 63, died Saturday in Madison.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the home of Brenda and Tim Rogge at 19431 Highway DD, Bloomer.
Celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at the home of Brenda and Tim Rogge, Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
NESS, Barry E., 78, of Downsville died Wednesday at Colfax Health & Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at Northside Lutheran Cemetery, Eau Claire.
SLABY, Aloysius “Al,” 90, of Waumandee died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Waumandee.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Cochrane, is handling arrangements.
STRINGER, Elena A., 43, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.
STUDTMAN, Verlin L., 86, of Hudson died Sunday at Comforts of Home in Hudson.
Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will be at Houlton Cemetery.
VOLD, Steven L., 74, of Osseo died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Memorial services will be at noon Tuesday at the church.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is handling arrangements.