AMUNDSON, Karen, 72, of Owen, formerly of Eau Claire died Sunday at Clark County Rehab & Living Center in Owen.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
KEATON, Dottie S., 91, of Bloomer died Sunday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
KENSMOE, Phyllis J., 94, of Eau Claire died Friday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
NORWICK, Beverly J., 86, of Durand died Wednesday at home.
No services will be held.
Private burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Durand.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
SALMON, Harriet J., 92, of Hudson died Friday at Kinnic Health and Rehab in River Falls.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Hudson.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Interment will be at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Cylon.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
STANLEY, Chad N., 46, of Humbird died Friday at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, Hixton, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Alma Center.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Celebration of life will be from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Friday at Humbird Rod and Gun Club.
WEISS, Barry J., 36, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.