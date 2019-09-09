BRUNNER, Veronica M., 88, of Durand died Saturday at Plum City Care Center.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima, rural Durand.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
GARNETT, June M., 88, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
NELSON, Ron, 65, of Independence died Aug. 5 at home.
Celebration of life with military rites will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Hall, Gilmanton.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
OLSON, Everett S., 81, of Blair died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Taylor Lutheran Church.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Private family burial will be at a later date at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Blair.
Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.