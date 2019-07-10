BACKSTROM, Gage J., 20, of Arlington, Va., died Friday on the Chippewa Flowage near Big Timber Island in Sawyer County.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
BIRTZER, Victor L. “Vic,” 78, of Mondovi died June 15 at Dove Healthcare-Osseo.
Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi.
DE WITT, Anthony B. “Tonny,” 95, of the Chippewa County town of Lafayette died July 2 at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. today at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Services will be at 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at Prairie View Cemetery, Lake Hallie.
DURCH, Mark R. “Sparky,” 59, of Bloomer died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Services will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
HODGES, Donald L., 90, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
KLATT, Bruce, 73, of Alma Center died July 2 at Dove Healthcare Center-Osseo.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Fairchild Cemetery.
PETERSON, Virginia K., 60, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus, in Rochester, Minn.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SCHMALZRIEDT, Richard A., 66, of Eau Galle died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a prayer service at 12:30 p.m., Saturday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.