AMUNDSON, Faye Ann L., died Feb. 19 at Mayo Clinic Hospital — St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minn.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Christ Church Cathedral in Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at noon Saturday at the church.
Private family interment will be at a later date.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
CAMPBELL, Theresa Marlene, 81, formerly of Eau Claire and Augusta, died Feb. 26 at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, rural Chippewa Falls.
Memorial mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be in the spring at St. Bridget’s Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
CAMPEAU, Deloris A., 89, of Foster died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
ERICKSON/LARSON, Lucille F. “Lucy,” 93, of Hudson died Monday at Christian Community Home in Hudson.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, both in Hudson.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at Willow River Cemetery, Hudson.
FLIEHR, Gerald A., 61, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KREMER, Shirley J. (Rykal), 80, of Cadott died Sunday at Cornell Health Services.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at a later date at Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott.
LAUFENBERG, Kim L., 66, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
Interment will be at a later date.