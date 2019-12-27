ANDERSON, Roderick D., 86, died Wednesday at Veterans Home of Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Burial with Military Honors will be at Forest Hill Cemetery Monday, Eau Claire.
BRANTNER, Theresa M., 91, of Eau Claire died Monday at Dove Healthcare — West in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. today at Saint Patrick’s Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Committal service will be at Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
COX, Douglas S., 74, of Eau Claire died Monday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
ELLIS, Joel C., 61, died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Committal services with military honors will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
EYSTAD, Alfred E., 89, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chape & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
MURRAY, Lois Ann, 79, of Black River Falls died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Celebration of Life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Monday at Skyline Golf Course, Black River Falls.
Private Funeral services will be held for the family.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Black River Falls.
Buswell Funeral Home of Black River Falls, is handling arrangements.
SCHULTZ, Jean I., 83, of Arcadia died Tuesday at Mariuka Manor in Galesville.
Celebration of Life will be at noon today at home of Sharon Schultz, Arcadia.
Private graveside services will be held at Glencoe Lutheran Cemetery.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
SLABY, Evelyn K., 90, of Arcadia died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 10 to noon today at Holy Family Parish, Arcadia.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon today at the church.
Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
WALTERS, Claire A., 90, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Prescott Nursing and Rehab in Prescott.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.