FULLER, Jesse L., 91, of Mondovi died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Talbot Family Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Savior's United Methodist Church, both in Mondovi.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi.
HOUSE, Gregory A., 68, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Dunn County Health & Rehabilitation - Colfax.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
JOHNSTON, Eunice, 91, of Eau Claire died Dec. 23 at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LANDSVERK, James B. "Jim," 85, of Eau Claire died Friday.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MAHAL, Geraldine H., 91, of Stanley died Saturday at Ascension Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Stanley.
SCHEIDLER, Ellen H., 97, of Boyd died Friday at Chippewa Manor Nursing Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
SIEBOLD, Darryl K., 69, died Wednesday in River Falls.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at O'Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
SLABY, Leona, 92, of Whitehall died Friday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
WILLIAMS, Norma F. S. (McIntyre), 92, of Knapp died Monday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
WYSS, Jerome "Jerry," 73, of Boyceville died Nov. 25 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Boyceville.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.