ABRAMOWICZ, Edmund A. Sr., 92, of Lublin died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Lublin.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Interment will be at the church cemetery.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
ANTTILA, Ruth E., 94, of Eau Claire died Friday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
BRAATEN, Mary, 98, of Colfax died Tuesday at Colfax Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax.
HENKE, Suzann M., 67, of Colfax died Dec. 22 at the Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Falls Cemetery, Dunn County town of Red Cedar.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
HOTUJEC, Staci L., 29, of Eau Claire died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
IVERSON, Jonathan “Randy,” 71, of Menomonie died April 7.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, and from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Norton Lutheran Church, rural Colfax.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
KAHL, Doris M., 93, of Prairie Farm died Friday at Pioneer Health & Rehabilitation in Prairie Farm.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm.
Private graveside services will be at Sunset Cemetery, Prairie Farm.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
PECHA, Esther R., 67, of Cadott died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
TRAUTMANN, Cleo L., 82, of Eau Claire died Friday at Prairie Pointe Rehab Suites in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
ZIEMANN, Robert D., 95, of Fall Creek died Feb. 8 at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.