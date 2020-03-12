ANAAS, Peggy, 63, of Hibbing, Minn. died March 4 at home.
Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 8 at Independent Apostolic Lutheran Church, Negaunee, Mich.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. March 8 at the church.
CAMPEAU, Deloris A. “Dee,” 89, of Foster died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, and from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Foster.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
CHATHAM, James Jr., 89, of Oshkosh, formerly of Eau Claire died March 5 at home.
Burial will be at a later date.
FORD, Paul W., 88, of Hammond died Monday at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin.
Funeral service will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Hammond Cemetery.
GEISSLER, Wayne P., 81, of Eau Claire died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial with military rites will be at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
HAVENOR, Lois A., 68, of Eleva died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Sacred Heart Church in Mondovi.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at the church.
JUZA, Thomas R., 89, of Haugen died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Haugen.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
KNOWLTON, Marcy Jo L., 53, of Amery died Feb. 29.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland.
Funeral services will be at noon Sunday at First United Methodist Church, Cumberland.
KRAIMER, Christal D., 25, of Rice Lake died Thursday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
PRONSCHINSKE, Curtis F., 60, of Arcadia died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with rosary at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church, both in Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
PUTNAM, Paul, 92, of Rice Lake died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at United Presbyterian Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Interment will be at Orchard Beach Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SICKLER, Donald G., 73, of Rice Lake died Monday at home.
Services will be held at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.