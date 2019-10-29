BARRINGTON, Kenneth J., 77, of Plover, formerly of Eau Claire, died Oct. 20 at home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Plover-Shuda Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at noon Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Plover.
DOW, Charles A., 77, of Glenwood City died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ERICKSON, Terry M., 53, of Strum died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Eleva.
Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Private family burial will be at a later date.
GREINER, Arthur M., 88, of Rice Lake died Friday at Cambridge Senior Living.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KURTZHALS, Ronald C., 56, of Centuria died Oct. 15 at home.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
RAHR, Clara M., 101, of Eau Claire died Monday at Clearwater Care Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
STREVELER, Harold H., 94, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.