COOLEY, Israel, 51, of Fall Creek died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
FERBER, Edward Jr., 89, of Menomonie died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
GILBERT, Timothy R. “Tim,” 63, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
HANSEN, Thomas J., 64, of Kanai, Ala. died Saturday at Falls Motel in Black River Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LAWRENCE, Constance, 41, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
NEURER, Lorraine H., 96, of Cumberland died April 16 at Cumberland Healthcare.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
REIGEL, Joseph F. “Joe,” 87, of Eau Claire died Saturday. .
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. today at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SHELDON, Lois L., 95, of Rice Lake died Monday at Woodstone Assisted Living in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at World Harvest Church, Rice Lake.
Burial will be at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
TYE, Dianna S., 69, of Osseo died Monday at home.
No services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
WILSON, Lorraine S., 90, of Menomonie died Wednesday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.