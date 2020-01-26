CROSBY, Patrick A., 58, of Cornell died Thursday at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Celebration of life will be in the spring.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
FILIPIAK, Florine E., 89, died Thursday.
Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at New Hope Presbyterian Church, Hannibal.
Memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Mount Nebo Cemetery, Jump River.
Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
JEPPERSON, Darrel V., 90, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at noon Tuesday at the church.
Interment will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LUTHER, Betty L., 91, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
MERCIER, Glen A. “Redd,” 65, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Hope Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the church.
Interment will be at a later date.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
PUHL, Kathleen A., 77, of Eau Claire died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
VITEK, Jacob “Jake” Jr., 84, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Interment with military rites will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.