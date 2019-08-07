ALBRECHT, Elizabeth “Ellie,” 36, of Hudson died Sunday .
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Bethany Lutheran Church, Siren.
Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster, is handling arrangements.
BACHA, Elizabeth “Betty” L., 89, formerly of Lublin, died Thursday at Oakbrook Nursing and Rehab in Thorp.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Gilman Funeral Home.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Inurnment will be at Meadowbrook Cemetery, Gilman.
BALLIETTE, Richard “Dick,” 85, of Island Lake, formerly of Prescott, died Monday at the Classic at Hillcrest Green in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Funeral services will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Private interment will be at a later date.
BODSBERG, Robert M., 74, of Boyceville died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Cedar.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Boyceville.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Tiffany Cemetery, Boyceville.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
CHAMPION, Steven “Champ,” 75, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
EAKINS, Ray, 91, of Hammond died Monday at Hammond Health.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Hammond.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Saturday at the church.
Burial with full military honors will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery, Hammond.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Ron, 65, of Independence died Monday at home.
Celebration of Life gathering will be at a later date at American Legion Hall, Gilmanton.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
PITTMAN, William C., 90, of Arkansaw died Sunday at Plum City Care Center.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Arkansaw.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Arkansaw.
SANDERS, Peter P., 49, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
SIEG, Bernard R., 84, formerly of Humbird and Osseo, died Wednesday at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial with military rites will be at Mentor Cemetery, Humbird.
SPRADER, Jeanne E., 87, of Menomonie died Tuesday at the Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
THOMPSON, Gary N., 69, of Eau Claire died Monday at UW Health University Hospital in Madison.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WALTMIRE, Vivian Evelyn Barton, 94, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Grace Woodlands Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire.